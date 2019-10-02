Durban- A report by academics from the University of Cape Town has cast doubt on the widespread belief that the origins of many plastics found on the world’s oceans stem from land based sources.
The study suggested that the source of these plastics could actually be shipping vessels who often use the waters.
UCT Professor Peter Ryan, an expert on marine plastics who led the research, said that the challenge lay in understanding the origin of general litter which includes food packaging and other domestic products.
“Recent studies of litter in the North Pacific garbage patch and remote islands in the Pacific Ocean show that fishing gear and other shipping-related equipment account for much of the mass of plastic at sea,” he said.
The researchers found that Inaccessible Island which is located in the Southern Atlantic Ocean and is thousands of kilometres away from any continent, has plastic that does not come from land.