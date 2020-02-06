One drowned another missing after late night swim on Durban's South Beach









File photo: NSRI Durban - Police Search and Rescue personnel were out at Durban south beach on Thursday morning looking for the body of a man who is presumed drowned after getting into difficulties while swimming in the sea late on Wednesday night. Robert Mckenzi, KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman said that three people got into trouble while swimming in the sea in the South Beach precinct. "A woman managed to get herself out of the water and was transported to hospital. Sadly a man was recovered from the water at about 11 O' Clock last night. He had sadly drowned, " Mckenzie said.



"One person is missing and Search and Rescue teams will continue the search for him this morning (Thursday)," he added. The eThekwini Municipality by-laws discourages bathers from swimming at night Meanwhile, search and rescue teams are also continuing their searches for two children who are presumed to have drowned in separate drowning incidents in KwaZulu-Natal.

The body of a young boy who is presumed to have drowned in uMvoti River on the KZN north coast is yet to be found.

This week search and rescue teams from from IPPS Medical Rescue ere called in to assist SAPS and Metro Police Search and Rescue officials as well as SAPS K9 units in their search for the body of young boy.

The Grade one pupil was swimming in the river went he went missing and the community presumes he drowned.

He has been identified as Mbuso Gumede.

The search also continues for the body of a child who is presumed to have drowned in Amazimtoti on the KZN south coast. It is believed that the child was standing on rocks at the Toti main beach when he slipped and fell.

Daily News