Durban - Police Search and Rescue personnel were out at Durban south beach on Thursday morning looking for the body of a man who is presumed drowned after getting into difficulties while swimming in the sea late on Wednesday night.
Robert Mckenzi, KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman said that three people got into trouble while swimming in the sea in the South Beach precinct.
"A woman managed to get herself out of the water and was transported to hospital. Sadly a man was recovered from the water at about 11 O' Clock last night. He had sadly drowned, " Mckenzie said.
"One person is missing and Search and Rescue teams will continue the search for him this morning (Thursday)," he added.
The eThekwini Municipality by-laws discourages bathers from swimming at night
Meanwhile, search and rescue teams are also continuing their searches for two children who are presumed to have drowned in separate drowning incidents in KwaZulu-Natal.