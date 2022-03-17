One person killed as suspected xenophobic attacks erupt in Pietermaritzburg

Pietermaritzburg – Police are investigating charges of murder, attempted murder and assault to cause grievous bodily harm after a man was killed following a stabbing. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged that at 3.15pm on Wednesday, a fight broke out between two people on Church Street in Pietermaritzburg.

“The members of the community also joined the fight and, as a result, three people were stabbed and wounded. The third male who was stabbed ran into a nearby bank where he collapsed and died. His identity is still unknown,” Gwala said. “An unconfirmed report was that the fight broke out after a firearm was stolen, but no one came forward to lay a charge. Both matters are still under investigation.” Reports from Pietermaritzburg had said a man was stabbed and ran inside Capitec Bank where he collapsed and died.

His body was handed over to the police. The report further stated that Midlands EMS had responded to the scene. Midlands EMS could not be reached by the time of publication.

According to the report, violence had erupted in Pietermaritzburg, with many incidents alleged to be xenophobic attacks. On Twitter, one person said that it was alleged that foreigners injured a South African with bush knives and South Africans retaliated by burning foreigners’ tables and beating any foreigners they saw. Daily News