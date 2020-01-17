Prasa provincial communications manager Zama Nomnganga confirmed the figures, saying 44 train sets were in the yard as they had numerous problems - some could not be used due to damaged infrastructure. He said they were using the available train sets to cover all of their routes but there would be fewer journeys made.
Prasa has over the years been faced with numerous problems. Some of these included the burning of coaches, stealing of electrical cables and irregular spending which has crippled operations.
Nana Zenani, national Prasa spokesperson, said they had told passengers to buy single trip tickets and not weekly and monthly ones, which they had stopped selling. She said vandalism had forced them to change the scheduling of trains and cancel their services in most cases.
“Vast amounts of money have been spent in repairing the infrastructure only to have thieves return. Our current interventions will only succeed if there is a change in the public’s perception that Prasa assets are critical to the functioning of passenger rail service,” she said.