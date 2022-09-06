Outcry after KZN pupils torch, vandalise classrooms after police seize their cellphones, drugs and weapons

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has condemned the torching of classrooms, vandalism and violence that took place at Ndengetho High School. The department said that according to reports from the school, the pupils were reacting to the search and seizure operation that was conducted by the South African Police Service (SAPS), which led to cellphones, weapons and drugs being confiscated by the police last Thursday.

The school’s code of conduct states that pupils are not allowed to take cellphones into the school premises. Hence, cellphones were also confiscated by the police. The department commends the action by the police as it forms part of the agreement that the department has with the SAPS. KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer said: “We applaud the work of the police, and we are encouraged to see that our agreement with SAPS is bearing fruits as there are many other schools where such operations by SAPS are taking place.”

DA KZN education spokesperson Dr Imran Keeka said the DA also condemned the torching of classrooms at Ndengetho High School. “The alleged act of arson, so brazenly conducted, is criminal, and every effort must be made to bring down the law on those involved,” Keeka said. He said that when pupils are allegedly involved in such destruction of property that is there for their own good, then they are responsible for damaging their future.

“It is really unfortunate that they do not realise this especially given that they are at the precipice of the National Senior Certificate examinations. “I have no doubt that the cost and time to repair the school will be immense, and this will take a significant toll on the department’s already strained budget,” Keeka said. The DA called on the police to do everything in their power to bring the culprits to book.

“It is indeed sickening to the core that this has happened,” Keeka added. The department added that it and the SAPS have a protocol agreement signed more than 10 years ago, which is implemented by provinces and search and seizures in schools are part of the crime prevention and awareness that happens on a regular basis. The officers who conduct searches and seizures in schools are acting in line with the agreement, which is aimed at eradicating crime in schools. In terms of the agreement, every school is linked to the police station, and at the moment, 18 000 schools in the country are directly assigned a police station to ensure that all schools are crime-free zones.

