Outcry as dog allegedly hanged in Durban with calls for the perpetrator to be punished

DURBAN - There’s been public outrage after images of a dog which was allegedly hanged in a Durban suburb surfaced on Facebook, with pet lovers calling for the owner to be prosecuted. Friends of Paws KZN, an Animal Welfare Organization, shared an image and a story from animal rights enthusiast Debbie Holmes on their Facebook page. The post is titled ’Little dog hanged in Bonela KZN!’

“How long can this go on? How many posts of animal abuse before it stops? Animal Lovers and Animal Activists need to help and become the voice for the voiceless! Cats chopped in half! Dogs hanged! Many more incidents of horrific abuse! It can’t go on! We will not remove this post! Justice Justice Justice” Holmes said nobody was prosecuted or charged because there was no evidence. Witnesses did not want to come forward so the SPCA and SAPS could not act. “I have another case where a dog is chained and beaten. Again, the SPCA cannot act until there's evidence.”

On Facebook Deborah Marais responded: “Moral decay of society...no conscience at all. My heart breaks for that poor innocent and defenceless little dog. What did he do to deserve that? Annie Hamilton said: “So sick of the animal cruelty in South Africa. People in this country are just disgusting. Please get the police and SPCA involved. They need to be put in jail forever.” Thaashnie Reddy said: “Those owners deserve to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. If there is no law, create it now. Some humans are insane when it comes to caring for animals...they do not deserve to care for anything. Stricter controls are required for animals shelters, pet sellers to prevent this murder. The victims are the pets.. who cannot speak for themselves.”

