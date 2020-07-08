Outrage after KZN Schoolgirl raped while fetching her mask

It follows child advocacy groups and the KZN Education Department expressing their shock.

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga has added her voice to the chorus of voices outraged by the alleged rape of a KZN pupil who rushed back to fetch her mask on Monday.

There was also praise for the arrest of the alleged rapist.

The incident happened in Bulwer, in the Midlands.

The Education Department said the 12-year-old pupil had arrived at school without her mask and was turned away during the Covid-19 screening process. She said she lived near the school and went back to fetch it. When she returned to school, however, she reported that she had been raped. The principal took her to a clinic and the matter was reported to the police.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a 17- year-old male was arrested on Tuesday. He would appear in the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court soon.

"Rape is a crime whose perpetrators deserve the stiffest punishment," Motshekga said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The rape of a learner once again shines the light on the scourge of Gender-Based Violence ripping our communities apart. We re-iterate our profound sadness and anguish over this painful and shameful event," she said.

Statement on the rape of a learner

Adeshni Naicker, acting director of Childline KZN, said the number of rape cases in the past week had shocked them, this one being the most recent.

“There is no excuse for this barbaric behaviour and we are hopeful that a swift and deserving punishment will be meted out. Kudos to the actions of the local police for the timeous arrest of the suspect. This is the type of action that is needed to put perpetrators behind bars and ultimately keep our children safe,” said Naicker.

Bobbi Bear founder Jackie Branfield said it was shocking that a child could not walk anywhere without fear of being molested, and that the situation had persisted for years.

Branfield said they were not getting as many reports of rape during the lockdown because children were locked up with their molesters.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said: “We are giving the learner socio-psychological support and we condemn this barbaric and painful act.”

He appealed to parents to ensure that children wore masks at all times, and not only for compliance at school.

Child Welfare SA provincial co-ordinator Kasthuri Govender said children now not only had to fear contracting Covid-19, but also had to be in constant fear of being sexually abused.

“CWSA-KZN condemns in the strongest terms the rape of this child who, while seeking to be safe from Covid-19, was sexually assaulted,” she said.

Govender said the majority of children were confronted with many challenges posed by the lockdown, such as a shortage of food and a lack of access to learning. Adding to those challenges was the constant fear of sexual abuse.

Govender called on parents and communities to be vigilant and for men to stop abusing children.

