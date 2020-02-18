Paddlers can expect full rivers for 2020 Dusi Canoe Marathon









Sbonelo Khwela and Thulani Mbanjwaare Dusi title contenders. Paddlers can expect full rivers for 2020 Dusi Canoe Marathon. Picture: Anthony Grote Durban - Paddlers participating in the year's Dusi Canoe Marathon expect full rivers as they meander from Pietermaritzburg to Durban which should make for a great race, organisers said. Umgeni Water has confirmed that water will be released Henley Dam, Nagle Dam and Inanda Dam which will include a seventeen cubic metres per second (cumecs) from Inanda Dam on the final next Saturday, 27 February. “We can expect a usual release from Henley Dam for this year’s Dusi which is always good,” KZNCU Water Liaison Kevin Trodd said. “For day two we will get a five cumec flow from Nagle Dam which will add to the release from Henley Dam for the second day. It should make conditions very pleasant for paddlers on day two. “Inanda Dam is close to eighty percent at the moment, which is over ten percent higher than this time last year, so Umgeni Water has kindly agreed to release seventeen cumecs from Inanda Dam for day three.

“This will definitely help the paddlers when they head around the Burma Road portage this year and will make the river flow not too technical.

“All in all it is a great release for the race this year and this will ensure that we will have some very good water conditions for the 2020 Dusi Canoe Marathon.”

In another development ahead of Africa’s most iconic canoeing event, paddlers will still be able to use their old Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) following the lapse of a five year dispensation for Canoeing South Africa.

The South African Maritime Safety Association (SAMSA) put into law a ruling that all PFD’s had to meet certain safety standards, however these laws will only come into effect following this year’s Dusi Canoe Marathon.

