Durban - Paddlers participating in the year's Dusi Canoe Marathon expect full rivers as they meander from Pietermaritzburg to Durban which should make for a great race, organisers said.
Umgeni Water has confirmed that water will be released Henley Dam, Nagle Dam and Inanda Dam which will include a seventeen cubic metres per second (cumecs) from Inanda Dam on the final next Saturday, 27 February.
“For day two we will get a five cumec flow from Nagle Dam which will add to the release from Henley Dam for the second day. It should make conditions very pleasant for paddlers on day two.
“Inanda Dam is close to eighty percent at the moment, which is over ten percent higher than this time last year, so Umgeni Water has kindly agreed to release seventeen cumecs from Inanda Dam for day three.