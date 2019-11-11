Phoenix community march against dog hanging









Durban - THE R30 000 reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for hanging a pregnant dog in Gandhi Park in Phoenix last Sunday still stands. On Saturday, an enraged community marched for justice in memory of the Gandhi Park dog that was hanged, and of Bruno, the dog that died after a firecracker exploded in his mouth during Diwali celebrations. Animal activist Shabnam Baran said animal cruelty was a huge problem in today’s society, a problem which usually went unnoticed. “The incident of the Gandhi Park pregnant dog that was hung from a tree sent shivers down the spines of all who saw the picture,” Baran said. “The march helped us spread awareness to people about animals being mistreated, tortured, especially starved, burned, hanged and beaten,” she said.

Phoenix Animal Care & Treatment (PACT) founder Neeri Naidoo was also at the march and said everyone had a social responsibility to report any injustice to animals. She said the reward let people know that the community was becoming more vigilant about animal abuse and she was happy that many people attended the march.

Reshani Panday Garib of Animal Voice said about 100 people were at the march, which took place from the entrance to Gandhi Park to where the dog was hanged. They had a prayer, lit candles, laid flowers and talked about animal cruelty.

“We even had dogs with signs saying ‘stop hurting me’ marching with us,” Panday Garib said.

Founder of Women of Colour, Zoenita Pillay, said the march went well despite the gloomy weather.

“We got the message across, which was to end animal cruelty,” Pillay said.

Daily News