On Saturday, an enraged community marched for justice in memory of the Gandhi Park dog that was hanged, and of Bruno, the dog that died after a firecracker exploded in his mouth during Diwali celebrations.
Animal activist Shabnam Baran said animal cruelty was a huge problem in today’s society, a problem which usually went unnoticed.
“The incident of the Gandhi Park pregnant dog that was hung from a tree sent shivers down the spines of all who saw the picture,” Baran said.
“The march helped us spread awareness to people about animals being mistreated, tortured, especially starved, burned, hanged and beaten,” she said.