Phoenix man gets heavy sentence for animal cruelty









Picture: Herbert Matimba/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - A PHOENIX resident was found guilty of animal cruelty and slapped with a R10000 fine or one year in jail in Verulam Magistrate’s Court recently. In March, the Durban and Coast SPCA received a report that an adult German Shepherd, named Rango, was in ill health at a home in Phoenix. The SPCA collected Rango and took him for medical treatment. SPCA marketing manager Tanya Fleischer said the organisation had made contact with the owner, whose name is not known to the media, who relinquished the dog to the SPCA. Due to Rango’s condition and lack of response to the treatment, the owner consented to Rango being euthanised to end the dog’s suffering. “The veterinarian and inspectorate team compiled evidence, including statements, photographs and veterinary reports, charging the owner with cruelty, in terms of the Animals Protection Act,” she said.

Fleischer said the dog died from starvation because the owner did not care for him.

“We worked 24/7 to try and save this poor soul, trying to hand feed him after giving him IV fluids and vitamins, among other treatments by our chief vet,” she said.

The man was recently found guilty for neglecting Rango, and sentenced to a fine of R10000 or one year in prison, suspended for five years. He was ordered to pay the SPCA R5000 and forbidden from owning or being in charge of any animal for a period of 10 years.

“After all efforts to save Rango failed, we are heartened by the severity of the sentence.

“We hope it sends a clear message that animal cruelty will be punished,” Fleischer said.

Daily News