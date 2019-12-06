In March, the Durban and Coast SPCA received a report that an adult German Shepherd, named Rango, was in ill health at a home in Phoenix. The SPCA collected Rango and took him for medical treatment.
SPCA marketing manager Tanya Fleischer said the organisation had made contact with the owner, whose name is not known to the media, who relinquished the dog to the SPCA.
Due to Rango’s condition and lack of response to the treatment, the owner consented to Rango being euthanised to end the dog’s suffering.
“The veterinarian and inspectorate team compiled evidence, including statements, photographs and veterinary reports, charging the owner with cruelty, in terms of the Animals Protection Act,” she said.