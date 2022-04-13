PICS: Amanzimtoti SAPS K9 rescued by boat from their kennels amid rising flood levels

Durban - A number of SAPS K9 dogs were rescued after they were trapped in their kennels in the south of Durban. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said that on Tuesday, IPSS Security Operations division manager Matthew was notified that the Amanzimtoti SAPS K9 dogs were trapped in their kennels amid rising flood levels.

“With the help of local Travis Pirzenthal and his boat, they quickly headed to the area. After a substantial struggle to reach the area, the boat was launched onto the southbound lane of the N2. They travelled north for around 2km and finally reached the military kennels where the K9s are housed. They were successfully released from their kennels and brought to safety, two at a time, to some very happy handlers. They were taken to Isipingo metro police station and are doing well,” Meyrick said. Amanzimtoti SAPS K9 had to be rescued by boat from their kennels amid rising flood levels. Picture: Supplied/IPSS Medical Rescue He said that the SAPS then requested further assistance in rescuing personnel who had become trapped at the vehicle impound in Prospecton. All were brought to safety. A comment was sought from the police, but they had not commented by the time of publication.

On Tuesday, IOL reported that boat owners from around Durban were seen conducting their own rescue operations in an effort to ease the burden of state and private rescue teams who were stretched thin during the recent storms that swept through KZN. Amanzimtoti SAPS K9 had to be rescued by boat from their kennels amid rising flood levels. Picture: Supplied/IPSS Medical Rescue In the wake of the severe flooding caused by the heavy rains which started on Friday, dozens of residents around the city were left stranded in their homes waiting for help to arrive. In Isipingo, south of Durban, boats were seen operating around the Engen garage and the Big Ben area.

