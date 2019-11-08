PICS & VIDEO: Good policing leads to big hydro dagga bust in Durban









In the latest drug bust, police arrested a man and seized R400 000 worth of dagga and equipment used to cultivate and process the substance in Kloof . Picture: SAPS Durban - A Durban anti-drug organisation has commended the police for uncovering drug laboratories in upmarket residential areas in KwaZulu-Natal. In the latest drug bust, police arrested a man and seized R400 000 worth of dagga and equipment used to cultivate and process the substance in Kloof on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said crime-prevention duties conducted in Marine Parade in Durban led to the arrest of the suspect who was in possession of dagga. “As the police officers began to conduct a search of the man, they detected a strong odour emanating from the vehicle. “A large plastic packet containing a huge quantity of hydroponic dagga was found hidden inside the vehicle,” Naicker said.

He said upon further investigations, the team went to a house in Kloof, where a dagga lab was uncovered.

In the latest drug bust, police arrested a man and seized R400 000 of dagga





“Inside the house police seized dagga plants as well as equipment used to cultivate and process the dagga. A 29-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for dealing and cultivation of dagga.”

The total value of the dagga and equipment was an estimated R400000.

Inside the house police seized dagga plants as well as equipment used to cultivate and process the dagga





Anti-Drug Forum director Sam Pillay said he was happy to see the frequency of drug busts and hoped that the police would continue uncovering more drug production labs.

Pillay said he had also noted that some of the drug busts had taken place in affluent areas, such as the latest one in Kloof and a recent R4million drug bust in Ballito.

“Most of the labs are in affluent areas because of the privacy you find in those areas. You don’t see the neighbours and most of them have high walls.”

Pillay said as a result criminals operating in affluent areas went undetected and got away with drug dealing and production on these properties.

Kloof Community Policing Forum chairperson Colin Fourie said he hoped the arrest would lead to more and that it would prevent other drug dealers from doing business in Kloof.







