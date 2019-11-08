In the latest drug bust, police arrested a man and seized R400 000 worth of dagga and equipment used to cultivate and process the substance in Kloof on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said crime-prevention duties conducted in Marine Parade in Durban led to the arrest of the suspect who was in possession of dagga.
“As the police officers began to conduct a search of the man, they detected a strong odour emanating from the vehicle.
“A large plastic packet containing a huge quantity of hydroponic dagga was found hidden inside the vehicle,” Naicker said.