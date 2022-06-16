PICS & VIDEO: KZN police to investigate, make arrests after truckers leave their trucks on the N3

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police say they will be investigating the incident in which truckers parked and left their trucks on the N3 earlier on Thursday, causing a major traffic back-up. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker had alerted motorists and the public that the N3 on Van Reenen’s Pass had been blocked off in both directions.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Several articulated vehicles have been used to close both lanes of the N3 near Windy Corner. The keys of the vehicles are not available as the drivers have parked the vehicles and fled,” Naicker said. He said traffic was being diverted to alternative routes, however it was backed up in both directions. He also advised motorists to avoid the area, if possible, until the road was cleared.

“Police and other departments are on scene and attempts are being made to tow those vehicles that are causing a blockage,” Naicker said. “The police will be investigating this matter and we're quite confident that the perpetrators will be traced and arrested at a later stage.” Angry truck drivers blocked the N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass on Thursday causing major traffic back-ups on either side of the national highway. Picture: Supplied / SAPS Earlier, the SAPS confirmed on its Twitter page that the N3 had been blocked at Van Reenen’s Pass near Windy Corner.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Both lanes are closed to traffic. Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes,” the police said. “SAPS members are on the scene and monitoring the situation.” #sapsKZN⚠️The N3 has been blocked at Van Reenen Pass Near Windy Corner. Both lanes are closed to traffic. Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes. #SAPS members are on the scene and monitoring the situation. NP pic.twitter.com/pbiSqIr74b — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 16, 2022 The protests are allegedly being driven by the All Truck Drivers Forum (ATDF) who are protesting about the rising price of fuel and the hiring of foreign nationals as drivers, among other things.

Story continues below Advertisement

In one of its updates earlier this morning, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) reported that there was an obstruction on Van Reenen’s Pass as trucks continued to block the road in both directions. The N3TC said the Tugela Plaza was closed to northbound traffic while Johannesburg-bound traffic was being diverted off the N3 at the Colenso/Frere interchange. It called on motorists to delay travel to the area.

Story continues below Advertisement