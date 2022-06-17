PICS & VIDEO: SA Navy christens SAS King Sekhukhune I, the first of three locally-built inshore patrol ships

Durban — History was made this week when the South African Navy held a commissioning ceremony for its first locally built ship since 1986. The SAS King Sekhukhune I (P 1571) was named after the paramount chief of the Pedi kingdom in the North-Eastern Transvaal.

The multi-mission inshore patrol vessel (MMIPV) was commissioned and christened at Salisbury Island, in Durban Harbour on Wednesday. The 62m-long vessel is one of three MMIPVs and was delivered on May 18 to the SA Navy in Simon’s Town. Members of the SA Navy salute during the commissioning of the SAS King Sekhukhune I, on Salisbury Island. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) The navy found it befitting to name the vessels after South African warriors who made a significant impact on the landscape of the country.

The commissioning signifies the operational capability of the vessel as it affirms its readiness to fulfil the mandate of the SA Navy, thereby further enhancing its patrol capability. The delivery and commissioning of P1571 heralded a new era for both the local shipbuilding industry and the navy. The patented Damen Axe Bow design ensures low resistance and high sustained wave speed in harsh environments. Vertical accelerations ensure that bow slamming is almost eliminated, which increases the crew safety and reduces operational risks.

Chief of the South African Navy Vice Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane saluted as he boarded the SAS King Sekhukhune I. Picture:Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) The vessel can reach speeds of 20 knots and will conduct missions such as mine counter-measure, deep-diving training, search-and-rescue operations, submarine-torpedo exercises, humanitarian assistance and anti-pollution. Navy chief Vice-Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane said that after many trials, the vessel completed its acceptance processes and was eventually delivered. He said it was known last month that the vessel would be named SAS King Sekhukhune I and as an “ancestral connection to this majestic name would have it, calm yet persistent rains blessed the day. The rain on that day (May 18) is what would be referred to as di pula tsa lehlohonolo (showers of blessings),” he said.

Bapedi Queen Mother Manyaku Thulare and the royal family attended the commissioning of the SAS King Sekhukhune I where she expressed her joy and blessed the vessel. Picture:Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) Queen Mother Manyaku Thulare thanked the navy for what they had done for the Bapedi people. “Now the baby is born, by the name of Sekhukhune I, we are here to bless the baby. What we must do now is say something to the baby so that he must grow well,” Thulare said before they boarded the vessel to bless it. Chief of the South African Navy Vice-Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane handed over command of the vessel to the commanding officer, Commander Jabulani Donald Mashamba, who ordered the commissioning of the vessel. Picture:Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) Hlongwane handed over command of the vessel to Commander Jabulani Donald Mashamba, the ship’s commanding officer.

Mashamba joined the navy in 2007, has served on different vessels and taken part in a multitude of military operations and exercises. His first command appointment was in 2018 when he was appointed officer commanding of Naval Station Port Elizabeth. Construction of SAS King Sekhukhune I’s two sister ships began in February 2020 and in April last year. They will be launched in September this year and September of next year. Members of the SA Navy take their hats off during the commissioning of the SAS King Sekhukhune I, on Salisbury Island. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) The second ship is expected to be delivered in April 2023, and her sister in April 2024.