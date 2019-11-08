Durban - The world conquering Springboks began their Rugby World Cup victory tour in Durban on Thursday where thousands of jubilant fans lined the streets to congratulate them.
Despite the overcast condition - with rain expected later on Friday - South Africans from all walks of lives waited eagerly for a glimpse of the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions and the famed Webb Ellis Cup.
The victory parade began at uMhlanga on Friday with the tour bus snaking through the business district to the ululation of adoring supporters, many of whom wore their Springbok jerseys.