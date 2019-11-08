PICS & VIDEO: Springboks victory tour snakes through Durban









Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira a fan favourite hold aloft the Webb Ellis Cup as the Springbok victory tour got underway in Durban on Friday. Durban - The world conquering Springboks began their Rugby World Cup victory tour in Durban on Thursday where thousands of jubilant fans lined the streets to congratulate them.

Despite the overcast condition - with rain expected later on Friday - South Africans from all walks of lives waited eagerly for a glimpse of the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions and the famed Webb Ellis Cup.

The victory parade began at uMhlanga on Friday with the tour bus snaking through the business district to the ululation of adoring supporters, many of whom wore their Springbok jerseys.





The victory parade was expected to head to KwaMashu and then to the Durban city centre where they are expected to be met by eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala and the MEC for Sport and Recreation, Hlengiwe Mavimbela. The tour will end at the iconic Moses Mabhida stadium after midday on Friday.





Springbok captain Siya Kolisi grabs the famed Webb Ellis Cup atop an open-air bus that snaked its way through uMhlanga on Friday.







The Durban Metro Police has advised members of the public and motorists that two lanes along Dr Pixey Ka Seme Street (West Street) will be cordoned off to make way for the tour parade.