PICS & VIDEO: UKZN students torch Westville campus building
The students were protesting over historical debt and financial exclusion, among other issues.
On the second day of protests, with students pelting security guards with rocks and lighting fires.
“The university is currently investigating some acts of criminality. The damage to university property only serves to divert vital resources away from those who need it most. Anyone found to be participating in criminal activity will be prosecuted,” Bodrick said.
Meanwhile, at Mangosuthu University of Technology, it was business as usual as students were being registered. The university said it had reached the 10000 mark of its target of 12500 students.
MUT registrar Mike Naidoo said: “Our registration success is a result of months of planning and finding ways of speeding up the process, which often means a visit to Seme Hall to identify bottlenecks and solve them.
“As it is, we have a standing meeting every afternoon to assess our registration process.”
Lectures at MUT begin next week and registration closes at the end of this week.
Daily News