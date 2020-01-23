Durban - Newcastle residents have gone on the rampage.
On Wednesday the angry residents barricaded roads, looted and burned shops in Osizweni and Madadeni townships over service delivery.
The protesters are said to be planning to bring all operations in the small town to a standstill on Thursday.
A resident who asked not to be named said they were disgruntled because the municipality “took them for granted” where service delivery is concerned.
“Last year we tried to raise the issues and the mayor decided to thump his nose at our request to address him. Chaos erupted at the time leading to a scuffle which led to him getting hit with a brick to the head. Following that was the dismissal of more than 200 employees who are claimed to have been part of the scuffle. Since then service delivery has not improved. Refuse has not been collected for some time and no explanation is given to the residents,” said the resident.