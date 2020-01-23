PICS AND VIDEOS: Newcastle residents go on the rampage









Newcastle residents barricaded roads with tyres and looted shops in Osizweni and Madadeni townships over service delivery. Pictures Supplied. Durban - Newcastle residents have gone on the rampage. On Wednesday the angry residents barricaded roads, looted and burned shops in Osizweni and Madadeni townships over service delivery. The protesters are said to be planning to bring all operations in the small town to a standstill on Thursday. A resident who asked not to be named said they were disgruntled because the municipality “took them for granted” where service delivery is concerned. “Last year we tried to raise the issues and the mayor decided to thump his nose at our request to address him. Chaos erupted at the time leading to a scuffle which led to him getting hit with a brick to the head. Following that was the dismissal of more than 200 employees who are claimed to have been part of the scuffle. Since then service delivery has not improved. Refuse has not been collected for some time and no explanation is given to the residents,” said the resident.

He said earlier on Wednesday they tried to have talks with the mayor’s office but those talks broke down with no sign of a possible solution to the existing problems.

Newcastle residents went into destruction mode on Wednesday barricading roads, looting and burning shops in Osizweni and Madadeni townships over service delivery. Video Supplied





Many of the residents want the mayor to resign.

In a statement released after the failed meeting Mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba appealed to the residents to remain calm.

He said he was concerned about the fresh threats of violence towards Newcastle residents.

“Calls for violent protests are a clear indication of backwardness, and are counter progress to the inimitable strides that we have taken to implant order and peace. As a municipality our prime objective is to ensure that service delivery is not disrupted and the safety of our residents remains a major concern.

"We don’t condone any acts of violence, but remain open to a civil dialogue. Claims that our municipality is in a state of paralysis are baseless and such assertions are tantamount to malice. Our financial reserves are showing signs of recovery, especially as we are teething towards a much healthier financial status. Residents will be kept informed of these developments. We’ve proven that our challenges are not insurmountable,” said Mahlaba in the statement.

Councillor Bebsie Cronje, DA caucus leader at the municipality said the looting and burning of shops in the townships could culminate to more violent scenes around the townships and the town.

“I’m told a school in one of the townships was burnt down but I’m yet to confirm that. We are still monitoring the situation because residents have vowed to bring operations in town and the municipality to a standstill. The solution here is to bring this municipality under administration. I feel sorry for Mahlaba because he took over a sinking ship,” Cronje said.

The story is developing.

