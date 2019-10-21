Eight of the group were seriously injured.
It is thought the group were on the way to their Sunday church service when the accident happened near KwaNgcolosi in the Inanda Dam area outside Durban at about 9am.
Residents were alerted to the accident by the sound of the taxi rolling down the hill, followed by the screams of the injured women.
According to residents, the taxi had been travelling from KwaNyuswa to Pinetown on the narrow gravel road because of road closures occasioned by the Amashova cycling event. The gravel road would have led the taxi to a nearby tar road, which would have taken the passengers into Hillcrest.