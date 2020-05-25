PICS: Bellair community applaud cops after raid nets R1m in drugs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - THE Bellair Community Policing Forum (CPF) has applauded the police and urged them to continue cleaning up the precinct after a 38-year-old man was arrested with drugs worth more than R1million. CPF chairperson Malcolm Naidoo said the CPF was pleased at the news of this drug bust, especially as it happened during the lockdown. “The police have taken a firm stance against illegal activities taking place in our precinct and we are happy to see such positive results,” said Naidoo. He said it was truly heart warming that this quantity of drugs had been taken off their community’s streets. “We encourage the Bellair SAPS to continue their efforts to clean up the precinct - the CPF will continue offering support and assistance.”

The Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit arrested the 38-year-old man in an operation conducted at the weekend in the Bellair policing precinct, where heroin was recovered.

The operation followed complaints of drug-related activity in Wakeleigh Road, where 1kg of pure heroin and 35000 capsules of heroin were recovered from the suspect. “He was swiftly arrested and taken to Bellair police station for detention.

"He will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court soon, facing a charge of possession of drugs. The recovered drugs have an estimated street value of R1450000,” said the police.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, hailed the arrest and commended the dedication of the arresting officers.

Two weeks ago five suspects were arrested with 57 bags of dagga weighing between 30kg and 40kg following an intelligence-driven operation in Pietermaritzburg.

The dagga had an estimated street value of R1.7 million. The police had information that the bags were to be transported to Cape Town.

They staked out a business premises on Edison Road in Mkondeni where the team kept surveillance on a truck that was to be used to transport the dagga.

“Police observed five suspects loading dagga into the truck. All five suspects, aged between 21 and 45, were arrested,” he said.

Daily News