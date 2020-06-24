PICS: Body of man who fell off 400m cliff near Mariannhill recovered

Durban - Mariannhill police have opened an inquest docket after the body of an unknown man who fell off a 400m cliff on Tuesday in the Luganda area was recovered.

Durban Metro Police Commissioner, Steve Middleton said the recovered body was handed over to Mariannhill SAPS officers on the scene and an inquest docket was opened.

He said on Tuesday, members from Durban SAPS Search and Rescue, Durban K9 SAR, Metro Police SAR, eThethekwini Fire & Rescue, EMRS and Life Response EMS responded to a call in the cliffs of the Luganda area, Mariannhill.

"It was reported that an unknown man fell off a 400m cliff," Middleton said.

"After the body was located at the foot of the cliff, he was recovered and placed in a Rescue Stokes Basket and carried to level ground up the steep incline," he said.