Durban - Ladysmith taxi operators have brought traffic to the northern KZN town to a standstill on Wednesday morning. The operators closed off the main entrances leading into the central business district, including the taxi rank for Durban transport at the corner of Lyell and Queen Streets. Speculation is that Sizwe and Klip River Taxi Associations are fighting over who should operate from the rank, the biggest in the small town about 230 kilometres north-west of Durban.

Heavily armed security belonging to the two associations were wielding high-powered rifles giving instructions to taxi operators to close all entry and exit points leading to the rank and the CBD.

“We had to seek alternative routes to work and children were late for school. Seeing those heavily armed guards was scary and I was worried about all the children who rely on public transport to get to school. Some come from outside Ladysmith so one wonders how they got to their respective schools as all entry points from the Roosboom and Driefontein sides were closed,” said a motorist who asked not to be named.

She said public order police were on alert monitoring the situation.