Tokelo Chiloane said tornadoes occurred during severe thunderstorms which included strong winds.
She said it seemed that tornadoes were becoming more common now, but this was possibly because people now had cellphones to record such incidents and share them. But the truth was that they had always occurred in the country.
Chiloane said tornadoes would often strike parts of the Free State and no one would know because there was no one to record it.
Farmers in those areas often complained of livestock being killed by tornadoes.