PICS: Two men killed in uMhlanga truck crash

DURBAN – TWO men died on the scene in a truck crash on the N2 highway in uMhlanga on Monday night.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 media liaison, said paramedics responded to a report of a crash in the N2 uMhlanga on Monday night. When they arrived at the scene, they found two men who had sustained fatal injuries.

According to reports, one truck hit another truck that was broken down and was being assessed by towing operators, Herbst said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Netcare 911 responded to a crash on the M41 westbound just just before the uMhlanga offramp.

Reports indicate that a light motor vehicle rolled before crashing into four other cars, said Herbst.

“One person sustained moderate injuries and was treated on scene before being transported to hospital.”

In another crash on the same night Netcare 911 responded to a collision between two taxis on Old Richmond Road. An unconfirmed number of patients sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Daily News