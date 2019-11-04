Plessislaer police were performing crime prevention duties along Edendale Main Road on Friday night when they stopped a vehicle and discovered it was loaded with meat.
Msunduzi farmer Sabelo Mbatha, who is thought to be the owner of the stolen livestock, said 12 cows were a great loss for him as a small farmer.
“I noticed that 18 cows were missing on Thursday, but we managed to find six. When I got a call to come and identify the cattle that were found, from the moment I laid eyes on them, I knew they were mine.
“I’ve lost about R70 000 and that is a great loss for a small farmer like me. We’re aware of people who own butcheries and shisa nyama (braai spots), who buy meat from thieves as they know they will get it cheaper. It’s sad that our own community members are destroying their own community farming businesses,” he said.