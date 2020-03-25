Police force entry into Phoenix home, find man's decomposing body

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are still investigating the circumstances leading to the death of a Phoenix man, whose decomposed body has been found in his home. Yogambrum Pillay,49, aka Tony, was found dead in his home on Uppercroft Road in Phoenix. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an inquest was lodged at the Phoenix police station. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” she said. Patrick Pillay, a political figure in the area, said even though he did not know the man, he heard that concerned neighbours alerted police about the body on Sunday.

He heard that the man was last seen by neighbours, when he returned from work on Friday.

“He never came out of his house for the weekend,” he said.

The man’s decomposed body was found on his bed, in the bedroom.

It is believed that police had to forcefully gain entry into the man’s locked house on Sunday.

The burglar guard gate was also locked.

Police broke the padlocks.

Pillay was a father to three children.

Neighbours were still in shock following the incident.

A neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity said there was a bad smell coming from the house. They described Pillay as a jovial person.

Condolences and messages of support for Pillay were shared on Facebook.

RIP ,Tony Pillay said,"You left without warning, gone so fast. Now all we have are memories of our past. I can't say goodbye, I can't accept your death, you will live in my heart forever until my last breath."

