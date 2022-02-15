Police launch manhunt for suspects after cash-in-transit guard is shot in the head in uMlazi during heist

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for suspects after a cash-in-transit heist in uMlazi on Tuesday morning. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said it was reported that security guards were servicing an ATM at the W Section in uMlazi when they were allegedly accosted by a group of armed suspects who were travelling in two vehicles.

“The suspects allegedly started shooting at the cash truck and one security guard sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment,” Netshiunda said. “The suspects are reported to have robbed the guards of an undisclosed amount of money as well as two firearms. The suspects’ getaway vehicles were later found abandoned at G Section in uMlazi.” Netshiunda said cases of cash in transit robbery and attempted murder were opened for investigation.

Police appealed for anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call crime stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively the tip-offs can be relayed via the MySAPS App which can be downloaded on any smartphone. The suspects allegedly started shooting at the cash truck and one security guard sustained multiple gunshot wounds say police. Picture: ET Rapid Response ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said a 41-year-old security officer was left in a critical condition following an alleged cash in transit heist, in which it is believed that about 10 suspects were involved in the robbery. “SAPS, Metro Police, private security companies and paramedics responded to the scene in W section to find the man had suffered multiple high calibre gunshot wounds,” Lokker said.

He said paramedics stabilised the patient and airlifted him to a hospital for further care. “It was reported that two of the vehicles suspected to be involved were recovered, but unfortunately the suspects fled before the arrival of police and security officers,” Lokker said. The suspects allegedly started shooting at the cash truck and one security guard sustained multiple gunshot wounds say police. Picture: ET Rapid Response Earlier, IOL had reported the security guard was airlifted to hospital after he was shot in the head during the cash-in-transit robbery in uMlazi on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med Paramedics, the 41-year-old security officer was in a critical condition. “Paramedics responded to the scene in R section, just after 11am to find the man had suffered multiple high-calibre gunshot wounds. “Advanced life-support intervention was needed to stabilise him. A call was made for the assistance of the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter to airlift the man to a specialist facility for critical care.”