A policeman walks past the ruins of the Risk Management Services building at the Westville campus that was burnt by protesting students early Wednesday. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency / ANA

Durban - Police armed with anti-riot gear are out in force at the University of KwaZulu-Natal after around 100 students burnt bins behind the library and tried to disrupt the registration process on Thursday morning.

Police spokesman, Brigader Jay Naicker said the students protested at the campus early on Thursday and proceeded into the Shepstone Building registration point and activated a fire extinguisher which they used to dispersed the students that were waiting to register.

"They then proceeded to set bins on fire behind the library. Public Order Police were deployed to arrest the offenders. The students ran into various parts of the campus when approached by police. The situation is been monitored by police. No injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished," he said.





The Durban Metro police are assisting police and said they will be at the University of KwaZulu-Natal campuses 24 hours a day until the registration period ends next week.





Metro police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they had arrested six people on Wednesday at the UKZN Howard College campus, which had become the latest violence flashpoint.