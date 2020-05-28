Police probe spate of home invasions to hit Durban suburbs

Durban - A YELLOWWOOD Park couple is living in fear after robbers pushed them around and held them up at gunpoint during a home invasion on Wednesday. Elma Steyn Olivier said her parents, both aged 79, who did not want to be named, were robbed by three men in Warbler Way. Her father had arrived home after shopping when they were attacked. “My mother saw the men walk down the driveway nonchalantly. She screamed. My father came to the door. They grabbed him by the neck and chest and pushed him into the house,” she said. The robbers demanded to know the whereabouts of the safe, cash and jewellery.

“My mother is recovering from a hip replacement operation. They pushed her into the room. The force caused her to fall to the floor. My dad hit the panic button,” Olivier said.

The robbers grabbed the jewellery box, car keys, two televisions and pulled the wallet from his pocket.

“They are living in fear knowing that the robbers have the car keys.

“They said the robbers were arrogant. This is so traumatic for them. I am bitter. They are such cowards to hit old people. They are not seriously injured, but it doesn’t make it better. Their pension, bank cards and other cards were stolen. They have to go through this ordeal to get this sorted as well,” Olivier said.

She advised others to be vigilant and check they were not being followed home.

In a separate incident, an estate agent, his schoolteacher wife and their three children were held up at gunpoint in their Westville home on Tuesday. The teacher told the Daily News that her husband was in the yard and had just stepped into the house.

“It all happened so fast. My husband heard the noise. They broke the driveway gate. Three men ran into the house. One had a balaclava. The others had masks. My kids were working on their laptops. We were forced to lay on the ground. It was over in 10 minutes. We are grateful nobody was hurt,” she said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the robbers stole five laptops, a TV, jewellery and cellphones.

The robbers arrived in a black Honda CRV with false number plates.

That night, a family were held up in their Savannah Park home in Chatsworth. Mbele said a woman and her sons were at home when they were confronted by four armed robbers.

“At gunpoint, the suspects robbed them of a TV, sound system and jewellery before fleeing,” Mbele said.

Cases of armed robbery are being investigated.

