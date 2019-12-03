Govender, 57, from Umhlatuzana, was stabbed during what appeared to be a robbery at his Texxon Service Station on 7th Avenue in Ashley at about 7.30am.
Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said an employee who arrived at the premises alerted a security firm.
“The employee noticed that his boss’s vehicle was parked on the premises, but he could not get into the property because the gate was locked.
“When he tried to contact Govender on his cellphone and there was no answer, he alerted us, concerned that he (Govender) may have been held up by robbers,” he said.