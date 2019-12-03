Police seek Pinetown businessman’s killers









A businessman was stabbed to death early yesterday at a garage in Mariannhill, near Pinetown. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Police are still searching for the suspects who fatally stabbed businessman Ruben Govender in Pinetown on Monday. Govender, 57, from Umhlatuzana, was stabbed during what appeared to be a robbery at his Texxon Service Station on 7th Avenue in Ashley at about 7.30am. Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said an employee who arrived at the premises alerted a security firm. “The employee noticed that his boss’s vehicle was parked on the premises, but he could not get into the property because the gate was locked. “When he tried to contact Govender on his cellphone and there was no answer, he alerted us, concerned that he (Govender) may have been held up by robbers,” he said.

“Our armed response officer arrived and found that the office had been ransacked and Govender was lying on the ground.”

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they found Govender with multiple stab wounds lying in a pool of blood He was declared dead on the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder was opened at Pinetown police station.

Govender’s brother, Rajen, said the family was not in a position to speak to the media. He said the family had ruled out robbery as the motive because Govender’s four cellphones were left in the office.

Neighbouring business owners said they were shocked by the murder.

Residents living nearby said the garage was always busy.

Police are appealing with the public for assistance in bringing his killers to book.

