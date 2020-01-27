Durban - POLICE had to intervene again to stop a second land invasion attempt in Shallcross at the weekend.
eThekwini Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the police had to be on guard during the weekend.
“The community was adamant that they want the land,” he said.
Sewpersad said the police’s public order policing unit on Saturday had to intervene and dispersed the crowd.
He said yesterday there was another attempted land invasion. The land was privately owned by the developers of Ridge Mall Centre.