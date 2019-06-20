DURBAN University of Technology orthotics and prosthetics students should have started work at the provincial Department of Health six months ago, but are sitting at home. File picture: Pexels

DURBAN University of Technology orthotics and prosthetics students should have started work at the provincial Department of Health six months ago, but are sitting at home. The approximately 20 students received bursaries from the department in the understanding that they would work for the department for another four years on qualifying.

One student said they spoke to the Orthopaedic Centre in Wentworth and were promised approved posts by January, but in January were told their posts were declined. The centre tried in February, with the same result.

“They told us they have our funding for 2019 and 2020. We are in the budget, but the posts have not been approved.”

The student said they had engaged with the department but it had not responded. He said former health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo had referred them to the administration department.

“If we go to the private sector, the department will sue us and tell us to pay back the money they educated us with. The department should at least give us a formal letter of release.”

Spokesperson for the health department Ncumisa Mafunda said the department had provided bursaries but was unable to place all bursary holders across all disciplines.

“Failure to place all bursary holders is linked to the shortage of human resource funding for the department as a whole, which is still under discussion within the department. Challenges in human resources for health have been exacerbated by the performance of the economy of the country, which forced the government to prioritise the filling of critical posts to ensure public health does not collapse.”

Mafunda said vacant and funded posts would be advertised, with preference to bursary holders. She said students were free to find work elsewhere and would not be sued. They were encouraged to contact its human resources office for more information.

