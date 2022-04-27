Pregnant woman assaulted in home invasion, north of Durban

Durban - A pregnant woman and her husband were tied up and assaulted during a home invasion in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Westbrook, north of Durban. The Community Emergency Response Team (Cert) reported that at about 2am on Tuesday, they received a call from a resident reporting a house robbery in progress.

Story continues below Advertisment

Cert volunteers and the police were dispatched and upon arrival, located a very traumatised woman. A pregnant woman and her husband were tied up and assaulted during a home invasion in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Westbrook, north of Durban. The robbers had cut a hole in the fence of the property. | Facebook/CERT “Upon interviewing her and her husband, they explained that they were asleep when they were awakened by five males who were armed with a bush knife and knives. They tied and assaulted the pregnant wife and husband while ransacking the home. “The suspects then made off with televisions, laptops, phones, bank cards, jewellery and other items. A search was conducted at the rear of their property which leads into a cane field where some items were located,” Cert said.

According to Cert, Tongaat SAPS, Fidelity ADT and Alpha Security responded to the scene. Police had not commented by the time of publication. The same gang apparently tried to gain entry into another property by cutting the fence. Picture: Facebook Commenting on the incident, Stacey de Beer said the same gang tried to enter their property earlier in the week.

Story continues below Advertisment