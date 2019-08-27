Tuesday marks exactly 50 days until the start of the 2019 national senior certificate exams on October 16. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Media

Durban - Tuesday marks exactly 50 days until the start of the 2019 national senior certificate exams on October 16. The pressure is on the KwaZulu- Natal class of 2019 to increase the provincial pass rate from 76.2% to 80%.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu and head of department Vusumuzi Nzama engaged the district managers, circuit managers and principals of high schools that obtained 65% and below in the 2018 national senior certificate exams in an effort to develop the Academic Outreach Programme and improve the matric results.

Mshengu announced that his department had targeted a pass rate of 80% this year.

To maintain the momentum until the exams, Mshengu launched the 50-day countdown at Menzi High School in uMlazi today, one of the top performing schools with a history of achieving a 100% matric pass rate four years in a row.

“With matric exams around the corner, we wish to activate all education stakeholders and declare the next 50 days as dedicated to extreme hard work and maximum concentration,” said Mshengu .

All KZN schools are expected to complete the matric syllabus by August 31, then begin revision.

Mshengu believed that after they implemented the Provincial Academic Improvement Plan, his department would be set to achieve its minimum target of an 80% pass rate.

Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department was ready for the matric exams. He said the remaining 50 days should be dedicated to intense revision.

He encouraged parents to allow pupils enough time during the remaining 50 days before the exams to focus on their books.

“Parents should allow pupils enough time. They should take it easy on the house chores and errands during this time.

“We urge parents and the community to support and rally behind the class of 2019. The department has done a lot to support teachers and pupils,” said Mthethwa.

Daily News