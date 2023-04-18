Proposed iron ore mine in Eshowe a mystery

Durban — A proposed iron ore mine in the middle of the Eshowe and Melmoth fruit-growing regions appears to be a mystery to both KwaZulu-Natal’s cabinet and the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea). DA KZN spokesperson on Edtea Heinz de Boer, MPL, said a recent parliamentary reply to questions by the DA reveals that the provincial government is seemingly oblivious to the advanced plans to establish the mine despite alarm from the Eshowe/ Melmoth farming community.

De Boer said while the Jindal Melmoth Iron Ore Mine, to be developed by Indian mining giant Jindal Iron Ore, has raised serious concerns among local residents. Of equal concern is that it is set to be developed on Ingonyama Trust land. This has led to tensions over who may benefit from the mine, De Boer said. De Boer said an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process has begun to facilitate the proposed mine with Jindil being the main applicant. The massive project may lead to an open-cast mine and processing facilities next to commercial farming operations and critical water sources. The project in Melmoth and Eshowe aims to cover more than 21 000 hectares and could affect more than 300 families in those areas.

According to Jindal consultants, the new mining venture also has much to offer at a local and national level. “The Jindal Melmoth Iron Ore Project (MIOP) will potentially be one of the largest direct foreign investment projects in South Africa in recent years with the estimated direct and indirect capital cost in the order of R15 billion.” At the onset, locals have spoken of the potential loss of amenity, disruption of farming and agriculture, potential for water pollution, and massive water use needs, said De Boer.

“Early information also points to the already water-stricken region being subjected to proposed mining using 13 million cubic metres of water monthly. The fact that such a large proposed development with so many impacts does not feature on the provincial cabinet radar is of significant concern to the DA,” De Boer said. MEC for Edtea Siboniso Duma said that the department and the cabinet were not aware of this project. “The Edtea and the economic development and conservation committees were never informed of the proposed iron ore mine,” he said.

De Boer questions if the department is aware of the potential dangers an open-cast mine may pose to water sources in the Melmoth and Eshowe region. “Edtea is not aware of the mine. The department will visit the area to ascertain the veracity of the allegation and report accordingly,” De Boer said. He said the fact that KZN’s ANC-run government is not aware of mining projects that could possibly displace hundreds of families, is typical of the nonchalant style of governance citizens have been subject to. De Boer said he will continue to liaise with concerned community members and assess each phase of the mine licence application and EIA processes.

“Like so many other mines, the stripping of natural resources for direct export and almost no further manufacturing processes inherently damages our local communities,” he said. De Boer said he will also continue to interrogate the matter through both of KZN’s economic development and environmental affairs portfolio committees. He has accused the cabinet of failing to protect the vulnerable rural and farming sectors. “The DA will ensure mining is firmly on the agenda, with the people of our province being prioritised over open-cast mines and ore destined for export,” he said. Attempts to get hold of Jindal Melmoth Iron Ore Project representatives proved fruitless.