Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has built 1 400 proper toilets for as many homes in KwaMashu L section to the tune of R29.3 million during the 2018/19 financial year.
An amount of R35 million was budgeted for the project.
eThekwini Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee had recently recommended that R6 million more to be made available to refurbish 2 350 more toilets for the neighbouring sections which are in a dilapidated state.
Requests for “minor” additions such as staircases and wheelchair ramps to the recently constructed toilets will also be made.
The houses in the sections are currently served with waterborne sewers with toilet structures located outside the main houses at the corner of each stand and water mains being mid-block.