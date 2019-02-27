TWO hundred unemployed young people will receive training through an artisan development programme over three years, the eThekwini executive committee (Exco) agreed on. File picture: Elaine Thompson

Durban - Two hundred unemployed young people will receive training through an artisan development programme over three years, the eThekwini executive committee (Exco) agreed on Tuesday. They will attend plumbing and electrical courses during the programme, set to start on Friday.

This will be made possible through grant funding of R33 million from the Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority.

A report tabled at Exco granted authority for the city to enter into a service level agreement with a training provider to deliver the courses, and monitor and report on its progress.

The acting deputy city manager of the corporate and human resources cluster, Dr Mpilo Ngubane, said young people would be selected for the programme from a city database.

“We have advertised on a number of occasions for youth who qualified to register on a database to participate in such programmes. We renew and add recipients to the database every three years. We advertised in November last year for new recruits to be added to the database,” he said.

The city also agreed to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the SA Weather Service to supplement its early-warning forecast system.

This is intended to improve how the municipality actively deals with disasters and to reduce the risk to residents and infrastructure.

To further strengthen its response to disasters, the city will also enter into an agreement with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to further supplement the early-warning system.

