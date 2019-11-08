The officers, who asked not to be named, said they were now forced to guard the company’s infrastructure including copper cables as these are now vulnerable to thieves.
“We have been told by our manager at the Hammarsdale station that checking tickets and maintaining order on trains is no longer a priority, and that we should guard the infrastructure since the absence of the private companies has rendered the facilities vulnerable to thieves. This is making the KwaZulu-Natal drivers scared and also jeopardises the safety of workers and passengers.
“We find this difficult because many of us are under suspension pending investigation into harassment, nepotism and victimisation at the station,” said one officer.
He said the termination of the private security companies was due to alleged lack of value for money.