Officials at the academy, based in the Office of the Premier, say the unresolved issues have created anger and hatred within the facility which have become unbearable and could lead to violence among officials.
The academy exists to ensure that training and development programmes are offered to the provincial administration that will lead to improved employee and organisational performance.
Officials who spoke out to the Daily News would not be named for fear of their lives. They said the department was divided into two groups, one supporting and one against the style of management.
“That there is tension is an understatement; there is such hatred that we are afraid of our lives. There is discrimination by colour and religion. It has been five years since the problems were identified, but nothing has happened to resolve the issues. Poor, dirty management is destroying the academy,” said one official.