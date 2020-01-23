This was after parts of the highway which leads to uMhlanga and Sibaya were washed away in November due to a burst pipe and the collapse of the embankment behind a five-star uMhlanga resort. Heavy rains added to the damage.
Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the engineers were “working day and night to bring everything back to normality”.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but we expect the road to be completed by the end of April.
“The pipe was to blame for the destruction of the road. It needs to be moved so that it doesn’t occur again and be redirected so that it doesn’t create problems,” said Ncalane.