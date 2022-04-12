SA Weather Service upgrades to Orange Level 9 warning for parts of KZN, here’s what it means

Durban - The South African Weather Service (Saws) has upgraded from an orange level 8 warning to a level 9. “At the moment since the impacts and much damage has resulted due to the inclement weather we are upgrading the warning to a level 9, which means that there is a medium likelihood of severe impacts to occur,” Saws said.

“Rainfall has cleared over most parts of the province except the south coast. The orange level 9 alert is valid for Ugu and eThekwini district municipalities.” Earlier, the Saws had issued an orange level 8 warning for the south and coastal regions of KwaZulu-Natal from Monday night until Tuesday night. Saws said the orange level 8 meant that there was a low likelihood of severe impacts to occur as a result of disruptive rain.

According to the Saws, a cut-off low-pressure system was situated over the eastern parts of the country, and a surface low was to the east along the KZN coast, advecting low-level moisture and resulting in scattered showers and rain over the south-eastern parts of KZN on Tuesday. Significant amounts of rainfall have already been received in most places along the south coast, and more rain was still expected to fall on Monday night and Tuesday. Orange level 8 warning: Rain: KZN: 11 - 12 April 2022 pic.twitter.com/iKlZ4qJmT5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 11, 2022 The soil was already saturated, and some drainage systems were already full, so widespread flooding is expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday over the south-eastern parts of KZN.

Saws said that the weather was likely to cause: Widespread flooding of roads, settlements and bridges is possible.

Danger to life as a result of fast-flowing streams and deep water is possible.

Damage to infrastructure is possible.

Widespread displacement of affected communities.

Widespread damage to mud based houses.

Flooding and closure of major roads is possible as well as difficult driving conditions.

Widespread mudslides, soil erosion and rock falls.

Disruption of schools is also possible.

Widespread prolonged disruption to municipal services and disruption of telecommunications is possible. On Monday morning, the Saws issued two weather warnings for KZN, an orange level 5 warning and a yellow level 2 warning. Under the orange warning, Saws expected an 80% chance of widespread showers and rain over the eastern parts of KZN. Significant amounts of rainfall were already observed in areas along the coast, and reports of flooding on the roads. Disruptive rain was still expected to persist throughout the day resulting in more flooding along the coast and adjacent interior.

