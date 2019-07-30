Meyiwa family representatives Nathi Ngwenya and Siyabonga Meyiwa addressing the media outside the Meyiwa home in uMlazi yesterday. DOCTOR NGCOBO African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE family of late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa and his father, Sam Meyiwa, who died early on Monday morning, still hope for justice in Senzo’s murder case. Senzo’s death haunted his father, the family said yesterday, adding that he had hoped his son’s killers would be found while he was alive.

Sam, 67, died at his home in uMlazi K section, with his family at his side.

Siyabonga Meyiwa, a family member, said Sam had suffered a stroke, which he believed was brought on by Senzo’s unexpected death. His health had deteriorated from that point on.

“He was also generally never happy that such a high-profile crime was not solved. The police are doing everything in their power to assist in finding the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” Siyabonga said.

Earlier this year, police minister Bheki Cele said the case would be solved soon.

Neighbour and friend Philemon Shabane, 66, said he and Sam would often visit each other. “We found out about his death as we were walking down the road in the morning,” he said. “It hurts a lot because he was one of our good friends. He was very fond of us and we of him.”

After Senzo’s death, SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan had announced a “Senzo Meyiwa Gun Campaign”, with a statue of Senzo being made out of melted illegal firearms.

Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi said they could not erect a statue of Senzo until the police had solved his murder.

“It would be premature for Safa to erect a statue before Senzo’s death was resolved.”

