SANDF provides psycho-social support for Operation Chariot soldiers deployed in KZN

Durban - South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers deployed for Operation Chariot have started receiving psycho-social support from the area military health unit.
The SANDF has been across the province in areas affected by recent heavy rainfall and flooding. They have recovered bodies from contaminated water sources, assisted in the digging up and recovery of missing persons, they have assisted in providing relief, and have even conducted beach clean-ups along the province’s coastline.
The psycho-social team of the area military health unit in KwaZulu-Natal consists of a social worker and a psychologist.
The SANDF said the team began its visits with the air operations team conducting the search, rescue and body recovery missions with the South African Police Service stationed at Virginia Airport.
The team also visited the Engineer Formation members, performing water purification duties at Hazelmere Dam and Inanda Dam, as well as the Durban Light Infantry members who are protecting National Key Points for Operation Chariot.
“They have been involved in psycho-education, psycho-social support, as well as the social welfare of military members. Further support is provided to members involved in the search and rescue of the deceased due to the devastation caused by the recent floods in the province. Much military personnel has also experienced loss due to the floods and have received support from the team,” the SANDF said.
