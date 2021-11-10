SANDF recover dagga worth thousands of rand, a stolen vehicle and apprehend two suspects while patrolling in KZN

DURBAN - The South African Defence Force (SANDF) has recovered dagga, a stolen vehicle and apprehended two suspects in KwaZulu-Natal. SANDF operations communication officer for the 121 South African Battalion Lieutenant Letlhogonolo Mashego said the battalion recently found dagga while conducting waylays near Stilo Temporary Base on the border between eSwatini and South Africa.

The military personnel saw a man carrying a black and yellow bag, and when they approached him, he dropped the bag and ran away. "Members went on to search what was inside the bag and found six dagga parcels, two wrapped in brown paper and the other four were wrapped in black tape. Dagga found was weighing 13.84kg at a street estimated value of R 41 520," Mashego said. He said in another incident, while conducting a vehicle patrol seven kilometres from the Eastern side of the N2 towards Golela Port of Entry before the military personnel could reach the railway line, they saw two suspicious-looking men carrying two black bags. When they tried to stop the men to investigate what they were carrying, the men dropped the bags and ran away.

"Members on patrol went on to investigate what was inside the bag and found six dagga parcels. Dagga found was weighing 5.79kg at a street estimated value of R 17 370," Mashego said. He said that in a third incident at the border of South Africa and Mozambique, military personnel in Ndumo heard a vehicle revving sound in a nearby area. Soldiers went to confirm the direction of sound whereby they found a vehicle stuck near Thelizolo Temporary Base. In the vehicle, there were two foreign nationals, a man and a woman in a white Isuzu bakkie. The Platoon Commander and Military Police were called to the scene. The vehicle was checked up on, and it was confirmed to be a stolen vehicle.

"EManguzi SA Police Service was activated after it was confirmed that the vehicle was stolen. The suspects were arrested, and the vehicle was towed to eManguzi Police Station," Mashego said. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man, 36, appeared in the KwaNgwanase Magistrates Court on Monday. "Emanguzi police together with other law enforcement were conducting crime prevention duties in the Emanguzi area when they received information of a man who was driving a stolen vehicle in Thengani area."