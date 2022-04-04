SAPS task force to breach Ilembe supermarket where robbers are keeping hostages

DURBAN – The SAPS Special Task Force, K9 unit and hostage negotiator have arrived at the scene of a hostage situation at a cash-and-carry, believed to be Boxer, near Mandeni and Sundumbili after a number of suspects are believed to have tried to rob the store on Monday morning. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said: “Members from the Special Task Force from SAPS and K9 unit have cleared the area and are now preparing to breach the shop with the hostage negotiator.”

A number of suspects accosted the manager and staff when they opened up at a cash-and-carry near Mandeni and Sundumbili. | Supplied Earlier Meyrick said the units got kitted up and were preparing to breach the shop. He said there was no contact with the staff that were being held or the suspects as they were waiting for a hostage negotiator. Meyrick had said their IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Security Operations were at the scene “where a number of suspects accosted the manager and staff when they opened up” this morning and “took them inside the premises.”

“Security officers called for back up and the premises are now surrounded with at least three or eight suspects on the premises,” Meyrick said. A number of suspects accosted the manager and staff when they opened up at a cash-and-carry near Mandeni and Sundumbili. | Supplied They were waiting for the task force and K9 units to arrive. “Five staff members of Boxer and one security officer, who were locked into the cold room of the shop have been freed,” Meyrick said.

“It’s believed there are three suspects and two staff members on the site.” “All staff members who came out of the cold room are being treated for hypothermia.” This is a developing story.

