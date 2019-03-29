Sars workers belonging to unions Nehawu and the Public Servants Association are set to downed tools this week over a disputed pay increase with the revenue service. The unions are demanding an 11,4 percent hike, while Sars is offering 7 percent. The revenue service says it has contingency plans in place to ensure services are not disrupted. Sars has advised customers to make use of electronic services during the strike. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - None of South Africa’s ports of entry have customs officials clearing incoming goods as a result of the wage strike by SA Revenue Service (Sars) employees, which could cripple the economy, the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) warned yesterday. Provincial spokesperson Kisten Subbadu said it would keep Sars closed for as long as was necessary.

“At all points of entry, including airports and ports, there will be no customs officials to clear goods and all border posts will be closed for the duration of the strike,” Subbadu said.

However, Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela said all customs border posts were operational, with contingencies put in place. “Customs have received great support from the SAPS across all border posts,” he said.

Yesterday, the Daily News saw many people arrive to find striking workers and closed doors at the Sars offices in Durban. A sign said that services could be negatively impacted as a result of the strike, and encouraged people to use eFiling.

Among those was a Lamontville resident, who would not be named.

“All I wanted from Sars was a tax number because I’m starting a new job on Monday,” he said. When he reached the Sars offices, security guards told him to return on Monday.

According to Sars, taxpayers continued to be assisted at Sars branches, but can also access services through the contact centre 0800007277 or http://www.sarsefiling.co.za/

Daily News