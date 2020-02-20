Second suspect arrested for murder of Chatsworth pensioner









Jinsee Ram’s husband is being consoled by family and friends shortly after she was strangled to death in her Kharwastan home this week. Picture: LEON LESTRADE African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of 73-year-old pensioner and the violent assault on her daughter in Kharwastan, Chatsworth this week was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning. Jinsee Ram was found strangled to death in her home on Tuesday morning when the assailants broke into her home. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery. On Wednesday police swopped on the first in Greyville believed to be previously employed by the pensioner as a gardener. On the day it's alleged that four suspects entered Ram's home shortly after her husband had left. They attacked the pensioner and her 40-year-old daughter before making off with money and jewelry. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the men aged 30 and 33 would appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with murder and house robbery.

“During the early hours of this morning (Thursday) a multidisciplinary operation was held at Ndwedwe where a second suspect was arrested for the murder of a 73-year-old pensioner from Kharawastan. Police recovered a small amount of cash together with a cellular phone,” he said.

Naicker said following an intensive investigation by Chatsworth Detectives police arrested a 30-year-old suspect on Wednesday in connection with the murder.

“Following the murder, police worked around the clock interviewing witnesses and utilising existing technology,” Naicker said.

He said the investigation led them to Greyville where the suspect was arrested.

“It is alleged that the suspect was previously employed by the plaintiff to conduct maintenance on her property. An identification parade will be conducted on by detectives”.

Public Relations Officer for the Kharwastan CPF, Sam Pillay, welcomed the arrest and applauded police for the speedy arrest.

“The police have done good work especially making the arrest after such a short period from when the incident occurred. The police’s arrest also came with help from the community and this just proves that working as a team with the police really works. We encourage this kind of teamwork for other criminal activities as well. The Kharwastan CPF also urges the community to support our initiatives to ensure the security and safety of our communities,” said Pillay.

He said the arrest would also increase the community’s confidence in the SAPS.

“We now hope for the investigation to be concluded so that other people who may have been involved as well as found and arrested. Following this a conviction and a heavy sentence will send a strong message to other criminals”.

Pillay said the CPF was extremely pleased to learn of the arrest of the second perpetrator in the murder.

“Congratulations to the SAPS team for the speedy arrests. We trust that there won't be granting of bail and successful convictions ensue.

Daily News