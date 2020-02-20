Durban - A second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of 73-year-old pensioner and the violent assault on her daughter in Kharwastan, Chatsworth this week was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Jinsee Ram was found strangled to death in her home on Tuesday morning when the assailants broke into her home. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery.
On Wednesday police swopped on the first in Greyville believed to be previously employed by the pensioner as a gardener.
On the day it's alleged that four suspects entered Ram's home shortly after her husband had left. They attacked the pensioner and her 40-year-old daughter before making off with money and jewelry.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the men aged 30 and 33 would appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with murder and house robbery.