The women were all victims of alleged serial rapist Frans Mahuman, and were attacked at the same spot in sugar cane fields in the Ballito area in 2016 and 2017.
Mozambican national Mahuman apparently posed as a gardener to his victims and promised them he could find them jobs in Ballito. On their way there, he would allegedly use a secluded route through the cane fields and rape them.
He is facing charges of rape, attempted rape, robbery and kidnapping, and entering the country illegally. Mahuman, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge of entering the country illegally at the start of his trial on Monday.
Senior State advocate Noxolo Dube is expected to lead DNA evidence, and evidence from an identity parade that links him to the cases.