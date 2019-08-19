Ronwyn Lawson principal of, Golden Ratio College – which specializes in retail courses - where plans on teaching accredited maths and science courses to street traders for free in an effort to upskill them and hopefully grow their businesses.

Durban - Growing up as little girl in a poor family in Greenwood Park, north of Durban, Ronwyn Lawson was always fascinated with numbers. And while her siblings and cousins dropped out of high school to find work, Lawson knew that getting an education was a sure way to climb out of poverty.

So when she matriculated at Parkhill Secondary in 1987 she was the first in her family to do so. She went on to study teaching at the then Bechet College and soon after went to teach at an impoverished township school – where she taught Mathematics and Accounting. While teaching she completed her Bachelor of Education, Honours at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

She would later join a top private school in Durban where she taught her passion, Mathematics.

“But I had this nagging feeling that I should be doing more and could be doing more to empower people, especially young girls in Maths and Accounting. I could have easily been a statistic, fallen out of school, got a job and accepted that. So when I look at young people who have not reached their full potential, I want to do something about it,” she said.

Now, Lawson is taking up the position of principal at a private college in Durban, Golden Ratio College – which specializes in retail courses - where she plans on teaching accredited maths and science courses to street traders for free in an effort to upskill them and hopefully grow their businesses.

“Most street traders have not completed matric or have any formal education but they are inherently entrepreneurs. If I can, through a certified course, get them to look at their world differently hopefully that could improve their business and their family lives,” she said.

Some of the courses, she plans on running for the street traders, are general merchandising, how to interact with customers, basic business calculations and how to manage and control stock.

“I’ve always believed that education is the one tool that people can use to drag themselves out of poverty and improve their lives. The wholesale and retail sector provides great opportunities for small and emerging women run business. If each one of us in society can pay it forward to a person less fortunate than ourselves then the world will be a better place,” Lawson said.

