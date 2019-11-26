The mayor was struck in the face during the protest.
On Friday, the municipality took the decision to fire those believed to have been involved following internal disciplinary hearings - and the number of casualties could increase.
However, the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) yesterday said it would start the legal process to fight for its members. Provincial secretary Jaycee Ncanana said they were obliged to act legally as the municipality had fired their members “legally”.
“We received the news and we expected this because all the signs were there. They permitted our members to work overtime and only told them on payday that there was no money to pay them. When our members demanded answers, they were suspended, and then fired. We are not taking this lying down; we will fight to the bitter end, but we have to do it within the labour regulations. The mayor has been bragging about this high number of employees who were pushed out of their jobs,” Ncanana said.