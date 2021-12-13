Six people shot dead in Folweni; sole survivor in the hospital

DURBAN - Another mass murder has rocked the province of KwaZulu-Natal after six people were found dead in Folweni, south of Durban, on Monday morning. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said it was alleged that on Sunday night, seven people were shot by unknown suspects while they were inside a house on Mngadi Road in Folweni.

Police were only alerted by members of the community on Monday morning and discovered the gruesome scene. “Six bodies, which consisted of four men and two women aged between 26 and 32, were found inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds. They were all declared dead at the scene,” Naicker said. “A 27-year-old woman who was still alive when police arrived was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.”

Naicker said the Provincial Investigative Unit was investigating charges of murder and attempted murder. Police appealed to anyone who had information that could assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111. Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the killing of the six people.